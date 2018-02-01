Membership Has Its Privileges: Here Are Your Free Games for February on Xbox One/360, PlayStation Systems

One of the benefits of subscribing to platform holders’ membership programs, aside from being able to play online, is the bevy of free games they make available each month to subscribers. This month is no different, and the quality of games being made available looks even better than normal.

On the PlayStation 4, you’ll be able to download action-platformer ‘Knack’ and indie puzzler ‘Rime.’ On Xbox One, you’re looking at a free download of ‘Shadow Warrior’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India.’

Both companies offer additional games for their older systems, as well. See the complete list below:

PlayStation 4:

Knack

Rime

PlayStation 3:

Spelunker HD

Mugen Souls Z

PlayStation Vita:

Exiles End

Grand Kingdom (cross-platform with PlayStation 4)

Xbox One:

Shadow Warrior (Available February 1 – 28)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (Available February 16 – March 15)

Xbox 360:

Split/Second (Available February 1 – 15)

Crazy Taxi (Available February 16 – 28)

The additional benefit to the Xbox One, of course, is that it’s backwards compatibility means Xbox One owners can enjoy the free 360 games on the same console, something PS4 does not boast.

Also note that while Sony’s offerings are available to download for the entire month of February, Microsoft’s are staggered. Be sure to download them while they’re available so you don’t miss out.