Memorial DLC for ‘Middle-Earth: Shadow of War’ Will Now Be Free

Originally announced as a paid add-on, the Forthog Orc-Slayer DLC, a memorial to game developer Michael Forgey, will now be available to all, free of charge. Anyone who preordered the DLC will receive a refund. The intention had been to donate all profits from the DLC to Forgey’s family; instead, Warner Bros. will make a donation directly.

Fans were concerned about the fine print, which suggested that sales in certain states and international locales would not be eligible to have their proceeds go to the family. Anyone buying in ineligible states, it was assumed, would be giving money straight to Warner Bros. instead.

In a blog post, Warner Bros. announced the change of plans, stating,

We now recognize that tying our donation to sales of the DLC was not the best way to achieve our goal of offering financial support to the family and creating a lasting memorial to Michael Forgey. We sincerely apologize to the fans and to the Forgey family for the confusion we created.”

The blog post stated that Warner Bros.’ intention from the beginning had been to donate all profits, regardless of where the sales came from, but that they were unable to state that publicly, as it could put them up against certain territories’ marketing laws. However, the confusion grew, exacerbated by a “factually incorrect” tweet from someone on the Warner Bros. team, which stated that international funds would not be going to the Forgey family.

This change should put to bed any further confusion, and it will hopefully lead to a good outcome for gamers, for Warner Bros., and most importantly, for the Forgey family.