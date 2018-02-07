“Mercenaries Saga Chronicles” Launches Tomorrow, February 8th on Switch

Circle Entertainment is delighted to reveal the launch trailer for Mercenaries Saga Chronicles on Nintendo Switch, a trilogy of carefully crafted strategy RPGs that add modern flourishes to ‘90s style visuals.

Featuring Mercenaries Saga: Will of the White Lions, Mercenaries Saga 2: Order of the Silver Eagle and Mercenaries Saga 3: Gray Wolves of War, Mercenaries Saga Chronicles assembles the heroes from this fantastic series in one collection.

Includes:

For the first time on a console platform, Mercenaries Saga: Will of the White Lions features Leon, the commander of the White Lions mercenaries. He’s hired to fight against bandits and monsters, but unexpected events draw him into war.

Mercenaries Saga 2: Order of the Silver Eagle features Claude, the captain of the Kingdom’s Order of the Silver Eagle team. Unable to protect Prince Laz from the poison of an assassin, he sets off on a mission to find the antidote.

Mercenaries Saga 3: Gray Wolves of War features Marion, the commander of the Gray Wolves mercenaries. He works with the Kingdom’s forces to deal with the uprising of the Liberation Army.

Features for this Switch release:

A total of 82 campaign chapters, in which your decisions lead to different routes and endings

Numerous Free Battles allow you to power-up characters while offering extra challenges

Multiple difficulty settings are available – clearing the game once increases the challenge further!

Maps with variable terrains that are decisive in battle – take advantage of your starting position to assist teammates and strike enemies in the back

Buy and sell items, and then synthesize them into more powerful gear

Change classes to acquire high class skills, and use SP to master them

Enhanced gameplay experience on the Nintendo Switch: redesigned to perfectly fit a 16:9 resolution.

The system improvements from Mercenaries Saga 3, such as Hate display and minion summoning skills, are also implemented for Mercenaries Saga 1 & 2 in this new Chronicles release.

The game launches on the eShop on February 8th, but there’s still time for early-birds to pre-order on the eShop with a 10% discount.