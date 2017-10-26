Microsoft Officially Kills the Kinect

Microsoft announced it has ceased production of its Kinect peripheral. Once marketed as the future of gaming, the device was created as a reaction to the success of motion controls on the Wii. As motion-controlled games fell out of favor, Microsoft doubled down on the Kinect, packaging the newer iteration of the device in with the Xbox One, increasing its price by $100 over rival Sony’s fourth home console.

To make up ground between itself and PlayStation, Microsoft dropped the Kinect requirement for Xbox One and began shipping systems without it (even though the system had been touted as requiring the Kinect to function).

In an interview with Co.Design, Matthew Lapsen, Xbox Devices Marketing general manager said,

When we introduced Xbox One, we designed it to have the best experience with the Kinect. That was our goal with the Xbox One launch. And like all product launches, you monitor that over time, you learn and adjust.”

Microsoft has made great strides in terms of systems sold since dropping the Kinect requirement, and the upcoming Xbox One X has the potential to further drive adoption with the most impressive graphics in a home console.

The company hasn’t fully abandoned the tech behind the Kinect, however. Its sensor is a vital component in Microsoft’s upcoming Hololens augmented reality headset. Just don’t expect to see any new Kinect games in the near future.