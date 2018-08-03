‘Monkey King: Hero Is Back’ Developed by Chinese and Japanese Teams

The first game produced cooperatively by Chinese and Japanese development teams, Monkey King: Hero Is Back, is scheduled to release first in China for PlayStation 4 in early 2019, with other regions to follow at a later date. The game, which can be viewed in today’s newly released game trailer and key art, is playable for the first time at ChinaJoy 2018 in the PlayStation booth through August 6th.

Jointly produced by Oasis Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment and intellectual property holder October Media, and developed by HexaDrive, the upcoming action game highlights the original animated Chinese character, Monkey King. With over 10 hours in the main storyline, Monkey King: Hero Is Back aims to bring the authentic Chinese spirit from the film to a global audience via a high-quality gameplay experience.

Basing on the 2015 animated movie of the same name which broke records as the highest-grossing animated film in China at the time of release with a box office of $153 million, Monkey King: Hero Is Back depicts the journey shared by three main characters: Monkey King, Pigsy and the child character, Liu Jiang. These figures fight many different monsters using varied skills and magic alongside their cooperation and shared individual wisdom. As the journey continues, the relationships among three characters are greatly enhanced, and they find the missing puzzles of their own individual lives.

Monkey King: Hero Is Back is currently being shown at ChinaJoy 2018 through August 6 at the PlayStation booth with players encountering powerful enemies in a 15-minute demo. The demo’s mission is to conquer all challenges and reach the save point while protecting little Liu Jiang.