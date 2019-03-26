Video Games

Monster Slayers Launches this April on Switch

Jack Arnold
Tue, Mar 26

Monster Slayers is a rogue-like deck-building RPG adventure with an innovative card-based battle system that lets you customize a deck to suit your play style. Create a hero to join the Monster Slayers Guild and choose your path through the perilous Northern Valley as you follow your quest to defeat the legendary Harbinger and become a true Monster Slayer.

Key features

  • Battle undead goblins, lion outlaws, mighty dragons and other monstrous foes using a unique card-based combat system
  • Strategically shape your deck as you acquire new cards from merchants, treasure chests, and allies
  • Collect fame from each run to unlock new abilities that can be used by future heroes
  • Every playthrough is different: levels, enemy encounters and loot are randomly generated
  • 12 different character classes to choose from: Rogue, Ranger, Knight, Barbarian, Cleric, Wizard, Assassin, Beastmaster, Apothecary, Brute, Monk, and Necromancer
  • Recruit companions to join you on your quest and make use of their special abilities
  • Equip your hero with stat-boosting loot to improve the chances of victory
  • Beat the game to unlock the ultimate challenge: Legendary Mode

Inspired by the much-loved deck-building RPG, Dream Quest, created by Peter Whalen (Hearthstone)

Monster Slayers is coming soon to Nintendo Switch – the card-based rogue-like adventure will be available to download from the eShop from April 5th.

