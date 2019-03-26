Monster Slayers Launches this April on Switch

Monster Slayers is a rogue-like deck-building RPG adventure with an innovative card-based battle system that lets you customize a deck to suit your play style. Create a hero to join the Monster Slayers Guild and choose your path through the perilous Northern Valley as you follow your quest to defeat the legendary Harbinger and become a true Monster Slayer.
Key features
- Battle undead goblins, lion outlaws, mighty dragons and other monstrous foes using a unique card-based combat system
- Strategically shape your deck as you acquire new cards from merchants, treasure chests, and allies
- Collect fame from each run to unlock new abilities that can be used by future heroes
- Every playthrough is different: levels, enemy encounters and loot are randomly generated
- 12 different character classes to choose from: Rogue, Ranger, Knight, Barbarian, Cleric, Wizard, Assassin, Beastmaster, Apothecary, Brute, Monk, and Necromancer
- Recruit companions to join you on your quest and make use of their special abilities
- Equip your hero with stat-boosting loot to improve the chances of victory
- Beat the game to unlock the ultimate challenge: Legendary Mode
Inspired by the much-loved deck-building RPG, Dream Quest, created by Peter Whalen (Hearthstone)
Monster Slayers is coming soon to Nintendo Switch – the card-based rogue-like adventure will be available to download from the eShop from April 5th.