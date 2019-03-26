Monster Slayers Launches this April on Switch

Monster Slayers is a rogue-like deck-building RPG adventure with an innovative card-based battle system that lets you customize a deck to suit your play style. Create a hero to join the Monster Slayers Guild and choose your path through the perilous Northern Valley as you follow your quest to defeat the legendary Harbinger and become a true Monster Slayer.

Key features

Battle undead goblins, lion outlaws, mighty dragons and other monstrous foes using a unique card-based combat system

Strategically shape your deck as you acquire new cards from merchants, treasure chests, and allies

Collect fame from each run to unlock new abilities that can be used by future heroes

Every playthrough is different: levels, enemy encounters and loot are randomly generated

12 different character classes to choose from: Rogue, Ranger, Knight, Barbarian, Cleric, Wizard, Assassin, Beastmaster, Apothecary, Brute, Monk, and Necromancer

Recruit companions to join you on your quest and make use of their special abilities

Equip your hero with stat-boosting loot to improve the chances of victory

Beat the game to unlock the ultimate challenge: Legendary Mode

Inspired by the much-loved deck-building RPG, Dream Quest, created by Peter Whalen (Hearthstone)

Monster Slayers is coming soon to Nintendo Switch – the card-based rogue-like adventure will be available to download from the eShop from April 5th.