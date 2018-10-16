Moonlighter Lands on Nintendo Switch this November

Moonlighter, the wildly successful indie darling from 11 bit studios and Digital Sun finally has one of its most anticipated moments on the horizon.

It’s the charming story of Will — shopkeeper by day in the village of Rynoka, selling classic RPG stuff like potions, wands, swords, and armor. Will, whose secret nightlife is one of a warrior who hunts monsters in dungeons to get said RPG stuff for his shop.

Moonlighter will be looting and selling its way onto the Nintendo Switch this November 5th!

If you’re super excited, you can also pre-order Moonlighter right now on the eShop, as well as at retail locations Amazon and Best Buy. For those who like extra goodies, the Signature Edition is ready to be grabbed from here and it’s got highly coveted treats like an Exclusive Moonlighter Medallion, the Original Soundtrack CD, a Squishy Jelly-Monster Figure and more.

At the same time, PS4 fans have their own Moonlighter Signature Edition, too! That along with the regular retail edition lands on Amazon, Best Buy and others.