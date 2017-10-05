More Cars From The Fast & the Furious Coming to ‘Rocket League’

Two new premium cars based on rides from the Fast & Furious franchise will be available: the ‘70 Dodge Charger R/T and the ‘99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34.

Both cars will cost $1.99 each. Each comes with its own set of decals, as well as wheels and unique Engine Audio. The Charger comes equipped with the “Alameda Twin,” “Good Graces,” “Sinclair,” “Wheelman,” “Rally,” and “Flames” decals, while the Skyline will be showing off the “Clean Cut,” “The Clutch,” “Home Stretch,” “2Bold,” “2Cool,” and “2Tuff” decals.

The Fast & Furious Rocket League DLC will be hitting your PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4 on launch, October 11, and will come to the Switch later in the holiday season. Grab more information on the Rocket League home page, and check out the DLC launch trailer below.