More Franchise Mish-Mashing: The Predator Comes to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

If Noctis in Tekken 7 wasn’t enough fan fiction-esque crossover for you, Ubisoft has a treat in store: the titular Predator from the classic film franchise is coming to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands in a new update today.

It’s part of the limited-time Predator Special Challenge event that ends in early January. You’ll be able to take on the Predator by yourself or with three other players. Beating the Predator gets you special items, but if you’re more of a take-my-money sort of player, you can purchase the Predator Pack, which contains 15 weapons and items from the films.

A new class of character inspired by Dutch from the film is also joining the fray. You can find it through either the Season Pass, Ghost War Pass, or the Prestige Points system.

It should be up and running now, so download it and take a look for yourself. This definitely doesn’t mark the end of bizarre franchise crossovers; one wonders what these crazy game publishers will come up with next.