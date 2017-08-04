More New Content for ‘Citadel: Forged With Fire’

Blue Isle Studios has released its second content update, along with major gameplay optimization, for its wizardly world of Citadel: Forged With Fire which launched on Steam Early Access just one week ago! This update introduces three new enemies including one very bad-ass dragon.

Citadel: Forged With Fire Update Features:

Infernal Dragon: A towering nightmare of jagged fangs, spiraling horns and dense, rippling muscle, this beast must be approached with extreme caution. Once engaged, he will put up a long hard fight, where bringing your allies and the right provisions could be necessary for victory. Those who conquer this mighty beast will be rewarded with a bounty of rare and valuable crafting resources.

This massive online sandbox RPG is complete with spellcasting, building, exploring and crafting where you can control your destiny! The game’s second content update brings the Infernal Dragon, a Wild Boar, the Skeleton Warriors and better optimizations, fixes to telekinesis, spell improvements and much more!

Citadel: Forged With Fire gives players complete freedom to determine their own destiny as they become an infamous hunter of the wizards, tame mighty beasts, forged alliances with fellow players to create an imposing House of Conjurers, or visit uncharted territories to unravel their rich and intriguing history.

Citadel: Forged With Fire is available now on Steam Early Access and is in development for PS4 and Xbox One.