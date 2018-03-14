Music to Retro Fans’ Ears: ‘Secret of Mana’ Composer Working on ‘Hazelnut Bastille,’ Coming to Nintendo Switch, PC

If you love indie games, you have plenty of reasons to love the Nintendo Switch. Much like the PlayStation Vita before it, the Switch has become home to many great indie titles, and it feels like the premier console to launch your indie on today. Well, developer Aloft Studios got the memo, and they recently announced to Nintendo Life that their upcoming game, Hazelnut Bastille, will be hitting the Switch sometime next year (along with PC, Mac, and Linux).

And surprisingly, famed composer Hiroki Kikuta of Secret of Mana fame is helping with the soundtrack.

This should have peaked the interest of every old-school action RPG fan, as Kikuta’s work on the Mana series is some of the finest game music ever produced.

“Hazelnut Bastille is a wonderful looking retro-style game!” Kikuta said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of it and hope we can create music that lives up to the rest of the game and everyone’s expectations!”

Styled after games like Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Hazelnut Bastille tells the story of a young woman who travels to a distant land in order to recover something precious that she lost. Check out a ten-minute alpha gameplay trailer here.

With beautiful sprite art and classic gameplay, keep an eye out for this one.