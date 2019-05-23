Mutant Year Zero – Expansion & New Character Revealed

Seed of Evil is an expansion to the award-winning tactical adventure game Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden picking up where the original game ended and offering hours of more gameplay, new locations to visit, and a new leading character, Khan the Moose!

Set in post-apocalyptic Sweden, the player controls a group of mutants searching through the ruins of civilization for salvation or simply something to eat. Using a mixture of stealth and combat strategy, while evolving your characters through a series of interesting mutations, is paramount to overcoming the evil that is threatening to eradicate what is left of decent society.

A new menace is looming in the expansion. Powerful and ominous roots have emerged and seem to be taking control over the minds of friends and foes alike. Fortunately, a new hero has arrived, and players can now add Big Khan the moose to their squad of mutants. He is not only skilled at landing critical hits but comes with the unique mutations Ground Pound and Flame Puke, giving the option to apply a more diverse playstyle in order to succeed.

Seed of Evil, the expansion to Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is coming to PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 30th!