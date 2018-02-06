N. Sane in the Membrane: ‘Crash Bandicoot’ on the Way for PC and Switch?

Chalk this up as a rumor for now, but it’s a credible one: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy seems to be heading to Switch and PC this year. The 2018 Licensing Source Book Europe features a quote from Max Arguile, licensing manager for GB eye, seller of licensed products, asserting that more Crash is on the way.

The new game [N. Sane Trilogy] was a huge success at retail with no marketing spend,” Arguile said. “Next year it will be going broader (Switch and PC) and there will be another game in 2019.”

We already knew the N. Sane Trilogy might not be a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but it’s exciting to (sort of) get confirmation. And Switch would be a great platform in particular, as many remasters and ports are finding significant success there.

The original trilogy, collected and remade here, were exclusives to the PlayStation family, but the franchise has since changed hands, so it seems like Crash is ready to party with any platform willing to host him.

The new game that Arguile mentions is intriguing, but since we have literally no additional information about it, it’s fruitless to speculate at this point.