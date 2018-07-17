Narcosis Gameplay Trailer

Survival, horror at the sunless depths of the Pacific: Stranded on the seafloor with low light and few tools, an industrial diver takes desperate steps to surface before his dwindling oxygen — and sanity — give out.

This first person survival story unfolds from inside a “walking coffin” — a half-ton, high-tech deep-sea dive suit — following an industrial catastrophe. Influenced and inspired by a growing appetite for unconventional horror and narrative-driven games, Narcosis is rooted in reality, but steeped in the surreal.