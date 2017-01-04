Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Releasing “Road to Boruto” DLC

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today released a new trailer for their upcoming Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 DLC expansion, ‘Road to Boruto’, available for PS4, Xbox One, and Steam.

The new trailer focuses on five new playable characters including Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, Mitsuki, Naruto Uzumaki (Road to Boruto version), and Sasuke Uchiha (Road to Boruto version). Each character comes with a new moveset for players to learn and master in Free Battle mode and the new story mode that follows the events of Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

Players who already own Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 can download the Road to Boruto DLC for $19.99 on the PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One, and Steam. A physical version of Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 with the Road to Boruto expansion an be purchased for $49.99.