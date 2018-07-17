NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Open Beta Available Soon

Digital Pre-Order Details Also Announced

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is excited to announce that the NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER open beta will be available for both the PlayStation 4 and XBOX ONE between July 20-22, 2018 and July 27-29, 2018. The open beta will be split into different sessions as detailed below:

July 19th (Thurs) 11:00PM PDT – July 20th (Fri) 2:00AM PDT

July 20th (Fri):

1:00PM – 4:00PM PDT

July 21st (Sat):

2:00AM – 5:00AM PDT

10:00AM – 1:00PM PDT

6:00PM – 9:00PM PDT

11:00PM – 2:00AM PDT (July 22nd)

July 26th (Thurs) 11:00PM PDT- July 28th (Sat) 11:00PM PDT

The Open Beta client will become available on Tuesday, July 17 on Xbox One storefronts starting at 12:00AM PDT (midnight) and PlayStation 4 storefronts at 8:00AM PDT. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. will leave the beta client on both PlayStation and Xbox One storefronts until the last session of the Open Beta Test ends. The open beta will include four maps, 25 kinds of ninjutsus, new customization options for characters, and a new playable character, Yamato. Players will be able to create their own custom ninja or play as notable characters such as Naruto, Sasuke, or Sakura. Both single-player mode and 8v8 PVP mode will be available in this open beta, featuring two new PVP battle modes: “Destruction Battle” and “Base Battle”, which will be available during specific sessions.

For more information about the NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER open beta test, please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.com/news/naruto-to-boruto-shinobi-striker-open-beta-ps4-xbox-one

Digital pre-orders for NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Network Store, XBOX ONE via the Microsoft Store, and PC via STEAM are now open. Digital pre-order offers for all platforms include:

7th Hokage Costume

Early Access to Master Character ‘Pain’

Digital Exclusive Black & White Shinobi Striker Coats (Not available for physical retail version)

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER will be available in the Americas on August 31, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, XBOX ONE, and PC via STEAM.