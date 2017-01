Experience an all new adventure staring the son of the 7th Hokage. Take on the role of Boruto and experience his journey as you meet up with new characters including Sarada, Mitsuki and others. The Road to Boruto expansion also includes new playable fighters, extra costumes, the return of Spectator Mode, plus an all new story setting!

Road to Boruto will be available on February 3rd on PS4, PC (Steam) & XBox One.