Natural Disasters Happening Now in “Cities: Skylines” for PS4 and Xbox One

Paradox Interactive today announced the new expansion for Cities: Skylines console, Natural Disasters, is now available for PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

The new expansion adds a calamitous collection of new features to Cities: Skylines, including new systems for disaster alerts and response — and of course the disasters themselves, which can occur randomly, or be triggered deliberately by monstrous mayors who have never liked their citizens. Also added for free are three new in-game radio stations with a set of pleasant city-building tunes; owners of the Natural Disasters expansion will also get emergency broadcasts and early warnings via the radio. Did we mention new landscaping tools?

In addition to Natural Disasters, Paradox has also released additional musical DLC for the game’s new in-game radio feature. The Radio Station Pack includes Rock City Radio and Relaxation Station, two of Cities: Skylines most popular radio stations. Whether you’re looking to chill or revving to rock, the Radio Station Pack for Cities console has your ears covered.