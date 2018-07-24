‘NBA 2K Playgrounds 2’ Follow-up Announced.

2K today announced that they will publish the next great arcade-action sports game from developer Saber Interactive – NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. This over-the-top, two-on-two basketball experience will complement the best-selling NBA 2K simulation franchise and expand 2K’s footprint in the basketball video game space.

“The original NBA Playgrounds was a fantastic throwback to the glory days of arcade-action sports,” said Greg Thomas, President, Visual Concepts. “The new NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will step up this energy and attitude big time – with a bit of added NBA 2K flair – giving fans of both franchises an exciting new way to game with friends around the world.”

“No one is more committed to bringing fans a great basketball experience than 2K. We can’t wait to share more on how we’re teaming up to make NBA 2K Playgrounds 2’s incredible arcade action bigger and better than ever for players,” said Saber CEO Matt Karch.

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 will be released in fall 2018 on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Nintendo Switch™ and Windows PC.