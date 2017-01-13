‘NBA 2K18’ to Deliver New Basketball Experience on Nintendo Switch

2K today announced that the highest rated annual sports title of this console generation will be coming to the Nintendo Switch with its latest entry to the series, NBA 2K18. Launching this fall, NBA 2K18 will continue the franchise’s tradition as the “gold standard of basketball simulation” across all platforms with unrivaled realism and true NBA gameplay.

“Bringing NBA 2K18 to Nintendo Switch is a natural progression as we continue to expand our audience and welcome new fans to the franchise,” said Jason Argent, SVP of Basketball Operations for NBA 2K.

NBA 2K18 for Nintendo Switch will be available in September 2017.