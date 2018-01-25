Never Let Mii Go: Nintendo to Shut Down ‘Miitomo’ in May

They gave it their best shot, but Nintendo’s smartphone-based social network just never really caught on. Miitomo, the game/social space where players could interact with each other’s Mii characters, leaving messages and showing off cool outfits they purchased, is ending its run on May 9 at 12 a.m. Pacific Time. The announcement came on the app’s website yesterday.

Nintendo has cut off users’ ability to purchase in-game currency as of January 24, though the company plans to hook players up with coins and tickets to allow them to enjoy the app prior to its closure.

Nintendo had the following to say about what “closure” means here:

If you launch the app after the end of service on 5/9, you’ll see a message informing you that service has ended. You will no longer be able to use any of the app’s features.

You will no longer be able to see your answers or messages in the app.

You will no longer be able to use items you’ve obtained in the app, such as clothing items, wallpapers, or posters.

You can transfer your Mii character to your Nintendo Account by linking it to Miitomo. (Its personality and other information will not be carried over.)

Sidekick Mii characters will be deleted. You can keep Sidekick Mii characters by saving them as a QR Code before the end of service on 5/9/2018 12:00 AM (PDT). They can then be transferred to Mii Maker on the Nintendo 3DS family of systems or the Wii U console.

You will not be able to view Miifotos, including Miifotos you have shared to your social media channels. If you want to save any Miifotos, you must save them to your smart device before 5/9/2018 12:00 AM (PDT).

Miitomo- themed icons and clothing items used in your Nintendo Account or the Super Mario Run game will not display after the service has ended.

The game has not been available for quite two years yet — its anniversary is in March — so its closure is somewhat surprising. Still, despite a strong start, interest in the game/social space dwindled quickly, leaving Nintendo presumably with something of a ghost town on their hands. Though disappointing for its fans, it no doubt makes sense to end service if the game is no longer earning the company money, and is only costing them via upkeep.

Here’s hoping Nintendo’s other mobile endeavors stick around a bit longer.