Neverwinter: Shroud of Souls Launches for Xbox One and PS4 this June

An army of wraiths emerges from the remnants of the Cloaked Ascendancy led by a mysterious necromancer. The next update for the free-to-play MMORPG based on the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, Neverwinter: Shroud of Souls, will launch on June 20 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This free update to the game’s last expansion, The Cloaked Ascendancy, includes an all-new adventure, the Loadouts feature, a customizable Guild Hall social space, a new Strongholds event called “Marauders” and more.

Morlanth, a dragonborn necromancer, has escaped from captivity beneath the River District, unleashing the Shroud of Souls. With a spectral force at her command, she looks to harness even more powerful spirits to act as generals for her forces. Adventurers must set out to stop this evil plan and restore peace to the River District once more. Also in this update, a new Loadouts feature allows players to create customized character builds, complete with gear configurations, for quick swapping across Neverwinter’s PvE, dungeons, PvP and more. Several improvements to Strongholds guild gameplay are also introduced, including a dynamic “Marauders” event and an all-new customizable Guild Hall social space where players can relive their adventures with others and showcase their achievements in Neverwinter.

Neverwinter is a free-to-play action MMORPG that features fast-paced combat and epic dungeons. Players explore the vast city of Neverwinter and its nearby lands, learning the vivid history of the Forgotten Realms while battling its many enemies. Neverwinter is available on PC and is free to play digitally on Xbox One (with Xbox Live Gold) and PS4 (PlayStation Plus not required).