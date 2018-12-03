New Details Revealed for Special Operation 3 for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Ubisoft just announced Special Operation 3 for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, the third free major update for the second year of post-launch content. Special Operation 3 will be released on December 11 on all platforms. The update will contain a brand-new PvE mission, new PvP maps and classes, a new Photo Mode, as well as improvements to the Prestige Economy based on community feedback.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Pass offers seven-day early access to the two new Ghost War classes, along with one exclusive customization pack. Non-owners of the Year 2 Pass will be able to access the new Ghost War classes starting December 18.

Special Operation 3 will introduce to the game a new Photo Mode to enable players to capture their epic moments when playing Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. Players would be able to edit their pictures by applying effects or filters and share them online via the platform’s capture system functionality.

In addition to the introduction of Photo Mode, Special Operation 3 will not only expand on the game’s PvE experience by introducing a new themed-mission and rewards, but also bring new PvP features including:

Two new PvP classes will be introduced, inspired by the Special Operation 3 themed-mission (available starting December 11 for Year 2 Pass owners).

Two new PvP maps.

Based on community feedback there will be improvements and new content coming to the Store. More than 90 new items will be added, including a new pack themed for Special Operation 3. Additionally, we will be implementing updates to the Prestige Economy that build upon the changes from Special Operation 2. We will have more information coming soon.

PC players wanting to share the experience of the Wildlands with friends can gain Battle Crate rewards including Spec Ops and Ghost War Crates, via the PC Referral Program from December 11 – February 11, 2019. Invited friends who purchase the game will also receive a Battle Crate reward. The more friends players invite, the more rewards they will receive.

More information will be released in the days to come regarding the new PvE and PvP Content. For players looking to get early access to the two new Ghost War classes, the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Pass is available digitally.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 will continue to deliver substantial post-launch support with free major Special Operation updates, each of which will feature a unique theme, updates for the PvE campaign with special free content and special challenges with exclusive rewards, updates for the Ghost War 4v4 PvP experience and community-requested features. The team is committed to supporting the game, offering free new content and continued improvement of the core experience.

Developed by Ubisoft Paris, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is a military shooter entirely playable in up to four-player co-op or single-player from beginning to end. Players have total freedom to accomplish their missions how they want and watch as the world reacts to their actions. Players can choose to move quietly in the night, go in hot at dawn or work together to execute a sync shot that takes out enemies in one fell swoop. Each choice has a consequence, and players must improvise or adapt their plans to ensure the completion and success of each mission. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War allows players to live the ultimate co-op experience in 4v4 modes. Featuring a growing roster of classes, maps and modes, Ghost War focuses on teamwork, strategy and tense tactical engagements.