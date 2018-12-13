New Dinosaurs Arrive in the Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack Today

Based on Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s blockbuster film franchise, and created in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack adds three new dinosaurs to Jurassic World Evolution and arrives alongside a free update for all players featuring new challenge modes and game content.

With the Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack premium downloadable content, Jurassic World Evolution players can enrich the variety of their parks’ attractions with the Iguanodon, a herbivore unusually comfortable on four legs or two; Carcharodontosaurus, the largest known carnivorous dinosaur; and Dreadnoughtus, a truly colossal herbivore.

Also on December 13th, all Jurassic World Evolution players will receive a free game update introducing Challenge Mode features to every island in Jurassic World Evolution, along with new sandbox options including controls for dinosaur aggression, and new UI features making management more accessible. Owners of the Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr. Wu premium downloadable content will see Challenge Mode added to both maps from the Secrets of Dr. Wu campaign.

Jurassic World Evolution places players in charge of operations on the legendary Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. In charge of its destiny, players can construct attractions, containment and research facilities as they build their own Jurassic World. They can bioengineer new dinosaur species that think, feel and react intelligently to the world around them, and can choose to control the big picture with deep, accessible management options or go hands-on to confront challenges on the ground or in the air in action-based gameplay. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when “life finds a way.”

Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack is available now on PC and Xbox One digital stores, and coming soon to PlayStation 4. Downloadable content requires Jurassic World Evolution to play. Prices may vary according to platform.