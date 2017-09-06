New Resident Evil 7 DLC Coming in December

Capcom has plans for at least two more pieces of DLC for Resident Evil 7, the latest entry in its survival horror franchise that blew open series conventions by switching to a first-person perspective. Both new episodes are coming this December.

Previously announced is the Not A Hero DLC, which stars RE veteran Chris Redfield. It will be available as a free download. The official synopsis is below:

Taking place after the horrific events that befell Ethan Winters in Resident Evil 7 biohazard,Not a Hero brings a brand new experience playing as Chris to face new threats not met in the main game. As a member of New Umbrella, Chris and team quickly set up a strategy to counter this latest threat. Will Chris once again solve the mystery of this latest outbreak and make it out of the plantation’s dungeons alive?

Another new episode, titled End of Zoe, will be included as part of the game’s Season Pass, or can be purchased individually for $14.99. This new chapter promises to shed some light on Zoe Baker’s fate, which was left up in the air in the main game’s storyline.

Here’s hoping Capcom continues to crank out quality content for RE7. The DLC that has been made available so far, specifically the Banned Footage volumes, have been fantastic.