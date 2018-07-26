New ‘Strange Brigade’ Trailer Teases Post-Launch Panche

The Strange Brigade will soon set off in search of peril, but their daring exploits won’t end at launch… A brand new trailer released today showcases some of the ripping post-launch content coming to Rebellion’s debonair third-person adventure!

Indeed, escapades will escalate with the introduction of free monthly content – stay tuned for more details! And the stupendous SStrange Brigade Season Pass will introduce lashings of brand new excitement, all at a great-value price!

The Season Pass includes:

• An intriguing new three-part mini-campaign, with amazing spectacles and incredible feats!

• Brave new heroes from across the globe, complete with their own inimitable abilities!

• Brand new wonderful weapons, outrageous outfits, amazing amulet powers and more!

•And yes, that’s right, all future STRANGE BRIGADE content!

Players can pre-order the Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition now, featuring the game and season pass in a great value-for-money bundle. All Strange Brigade pre-orders include the Secret Service Weapons Pack FREE, which includes the Wilkers & White P19 pistol, Stoudenmire 960 submachine gun and the Gehrig-Delgane S1 rifle.

Strange Brigade launches August 28th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for even more exciting revelations from…. The Strange Brigade!