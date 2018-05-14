New Trailer for Western Stylized FPS ‘Sky Noon’

Independent game developer Lunar Rooster and indie games partner Reverb Triple XP unveiled a new trailer to the highly-anticipated first person action brawler, Sky Noon, coming soon on Steam. The new Sky Noon Abilities trailer shows off many of the unique skills granted by secondary items in the game. Cowboys in the reimagined steampunk Wild West of Sky Noon can take advantage of Jetboots to fly across the Floating Frontier, Boosters to initiate a turbo boost charge, the all-important Lasso to grab items (and enemies) from afar, and other cool toys to gain the advantage in air-powered showdowns.

Get ready to saddle up again as a new Sky Noon Closed Beta will be taking place on May 23! For a chance to get into the Closed Beta, participants should join the official Sky Noon Discord Channel and authorize the key bot in the main channel. The Sky Noon Closed Beta will start Wednesday, May 23 12:00PM PDT and ends on Friday, May 25 at 12:00PM PDT. Closed Beta keys will be delivered at the beta start time – keys will be distributed by the Discord key bot on a first come, first serve basis. So don’t dawdle pardner – jump in and register at the official Sky Noon Discord Channel today!

Sky Noon will be launching on Steam Early Access soon