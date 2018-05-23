New Trailer Introduces ‘Closers’ Newest Character Harpy

Harpy has more than kicks and card tricks in her arsenal.

Closers is a multiplayer online action RPG (MOARPG) beat-em-up in which players take the role of one of the “Closers,” a group of psychic teenagers chosen by the world government to stop an alien invasion by defeating hordes of lethal monsters and closing inter-dimensional gates to thwart the invaders and their evil incursion.

Fast, intense, and eye-poppingly beautiful, the game masterfully combines the frenetic action of old school arcade 2D beat ‘em ups with the engaging combo mechanics of fighting games, and the vivid art style and drama of an episodic anime.

Wolf Dogs, a new team member has arrived! En Masse Entertainment announced today the newest playable character – the thieving trickster Harpy- is now live in Closers. Formerly known as the Phantom Thief, Harpy dazzles enemies with her lightning-fast kick attacks as well as throwing energy-powered cards from a distance. As the new “shadow” of the Wolf Dogs, Harpy uses her agility and her phase power ability to summon a column of energy to send enemies flying!

In celebration of the Harpy character update, En Masse will be hosting a special Harpy community event this week! The ‘Harpy Kickstart Event’ will take place today and end on May 29 at 11:59PM PDT; all participants who can level the new Harpy character to level 20 before the end of the event will receive the following rewards:

1 Day of Elite Status

5 Pirate Costume Washing Machine

500 EMP

Midnight Wings accessory (AAA tuned, 30-days)

Permanent shark accessory

Closers is available now on Steam