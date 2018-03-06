New Trailer Introduces “Dragon’s Crown Pro” Characters

When you and your party are facing a pack of vile goblins, how would you proceed? Would you hack them apart limb by limb with your massive battle axe, riddle their bodies with devastating waves of arrows, or chant a powerful magical incantation to blow the entire group to smithereens? Tough choice. Make it easier on yourself by getting a good look at all of the playable classes available in Dragon’s Crown Pro in the new character trailer!

Once you’ve decided on your characters, head over to the PlayStation Store to pre-order the game! If you’re a PlayStation Plus member, you’ll receive a 10% discount, which means you’ll be able to keep your treasure horde stocked for that new great sword you’ve been eyeing.

Dragon’s Crown Pro features:

Visuals Fit for an Ancient Dragon – With beautifully-refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland.

With beautifully-refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland. A Rousing Adventurer’s Soundtrack – A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown.

A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown. Glorious Presentation – Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish. All the Royal Bells and Whistles – If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included!

If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions. Oh, and all patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included! Four Player Frenzy – With the fun local couch co-op and online multiplayer you remember, up to four players can experience countless hours battling together.

Dragon’s Crown Pro will be available physically and digitally on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on May 15th.