New Update to ‘Eve: Valkyrie’ Drops VR Requirement, Adds Warzone Expansion

This September, CCP Games will release an update to Eve: Valkyrie that completely overhauls the game. The first-person space shooter, until now a VR exclusive, will drop the VR requirement, allowing friends with VR and friends without to play together. Besides broadening the potential audience, the update will include new maps, abilities, and weapons for ships.

We look forward to seeing the already intense competition between Valkyrie pilots going up a notch, as more players from around the world will be able to join existing pilots for all-action space-dogfighting battles,” said Andrew Willians, Lead Game Designer for CCP Games, on a recent Playstation Blog post.

And not only are you no longer obligated to purchase a VR headset to play — the game is dropping in price, from $39.99 to $29.99.

The Warzone expansion will open up the ability to choose any ship much more quickly than in the past. Additionally, each ship has access to a modular progression system that allows pilots to add significant modifications to their loadout.

The reward system is also being simplified: Instead of earning Gold and Silver, you’ll simply earn XP for each ship, and that XP can be spent on modifications.

CCP seems dedicated to not only broadening the audience for Eve: Valkyrie, but continuing to make an already fantastic game even better.