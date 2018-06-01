New Video for ‘Sky Noon’ Coming to Steam

Independent game developer Lunar Rooster and indie games partner Reverb Triple XP announced today that the first person action brawler Sky Noon will be launching soon into Steam Early Access. Sky Noon delivers fast-paced, explosive first person “knockout” action in a re-imagined Wild West in the skies of the Floating Frontier.

Named one of the Best Indie Games at PAX East 2018, Sky Noon takes place in a reinvented Wild West universe where the frontier floats among the clouds. Powerful cartels crave to control the most precious resource in the West: water.

Players take the role of hired gunslingers that battle opposing fighters across floating islands in the sky. There are no health meters in Sky Noon; instead, to eliminate enemies, players use various super-power compressed air weapons to send them flying out of their boot spurs! Grappling hooks and lassos must constantly be used to prevent players from falling off into the great blue sky. Combined with other items like steam-powered jetpacks, jump pads, and teleporters, cowboys need to be quick on the draw and light on their boots in the fast-paced, aerial mayhem of Sky Noon.

Gamers can participate in the Sky Noon Gleam campaign for a chance to win prizes from Gunnar glasses, Logitech, and DX Racer. To enter, ‘like’ the game on Like ” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Facebook, follow us on Twitter , join the Discord, and add the game to your Steam wishlist.

Sky Noon will be launching on Steam Early Access on June 14th