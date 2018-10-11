Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Launches Free Demo

Battle through side-scrolling, anime-inspired worlds as Ninjin, a charismatic bunny, or as Akai, a ninja fox, to recover your village’s stolen carrots from the claws of the evil Shogun Moe. Take down throngs of enemies and bosses, collecting carrots along the way. Spend them in the Corgi Store to purchase new equipment, or the Shady Shop for special weapons, tons of masks, and a bunch of other customization items.

Choose from a wide variety of equipment, outfitting your character to better defeat your opponents, and join your friends in 2-player local or online co-op as you progress through the game’s story and discover Ninjin’s crazy universe!

Key Features:

Be a Ninja. Play as either Ninjin, the charismatic rabbit, or Akai, the ninja fox, and fight across a feudal Japan to defeat the evil Shogun Moe and retrieve the carrots he’s stolen!

Engaging Storyline. Follow a robust Story Mode, meet a diverse cast of characters, and play through multiple stages in a crazy universe.

Fast and Furious Combat. Dodge rockets, blast through throngs of incoming enemies and battle bosses in frenzied, fast-paced action!

Deep Customization. Choose from a huge variety of equipment with more than 150 weapons and items, including masks, swords, projectiles, and more. Equip your character to better defeat rivals.

Slash, Smash and Bash with Friends! Join your friends in 2-player local or online co-op as you progress through the game’s story.

Oni TV Show. Compete in a “Live TV Show” survival mode, solo or with a friend, to see who can get the furthest without dying, as wave after wave of enemies attack from all angles. Rack up special rewards when you successfully finish each challenging stage!

Stylish Visuals. Play through unique environments with anime-inspired HD pixel art graphics.

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots is available now for digital download on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC for $14.99. Starting today, get 25% off the base price on all platforms. Play the demo now!

Nintendo Switch

PS4

Xbox One

Steam