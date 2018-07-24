‘Ninjin: Clash of Carrots’ Slashes, Smashes, Clashes, and Bash this September!

Feudal Japan isn’t going to save itself. Prepare to slash, smash, clash, and bash your way across the realm when Ninjin launches on 9/4!

Battle through side-scrolling, anime-inspired worlds as Ninjin, a charismatic bunny, or as Akai, a ninja fox, to recover your village’s stolen carrots from the claws of the evil Shogun Moe. Take down throngs of enemies and bosses, collecting carrots along the way. Spend ’em in the Corgi Store to purchase new equipment, or the Shady Shop for special weapons, tons of masks, and a bunch of other customization items.

Choose from a wide variety of equipment, outfitting your character to better defeat your opponents, and join your friends in 2-player local or online co-op as you progress through the game’s story and discover Ninjin’s crazy universe!

Ninjin: Clash of Carrots is coming to the PlayStation 4 digital store for $14.99!