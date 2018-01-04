Nintendo Is Back on Top – Switch Is the Fastest-Selling Console in U.S. History

According to Nintendo’s own internal sales figures, the Switch — its hybrid home/portable console — is the fastest selling console in American history. The company announced sales of nearly 5 million units in the 10 months since the console’s release in March of 2017.

The home console that players can take wherever they go launched March 3, 2017, and in 10 months has sold more than 4.8 million units in the United States, according to Nintendo’s internal sales figures,” Nintendo said. “That’s the highest total for the first 10 months of any home video game system in U.S. history, surpassing Nintendo’s own Wii system, which was the previous record holder with more than four million units sold during the same timeframe.”

Beating the Wii is likely seen as a good sign within Nintendo. The Wii was the first time Nintendo found itself back in the lead in the console race (depending on how you define “lead”), and seeing stronger results with the Switch could mean good things coming in the future for the console. It’s already on pace to outsell the entire lifetime sales of its predecessor, the Wii U, which sold a paltry 13.56 million in its five-year life.

A higher install base means more games from more publishers, which means more sales, and on and on. It’s already a great time to be a Switch owner — The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are two of the best-reviewed games of all time — and now it seems that stock of the console is finally able to keep up with demand.