Nintendo Is Reviving Its Classic Arcade Games on Nintendo Switch

If you’re waiting for Nintendo to announce its plans for a Switch Virtual Console, keep waiting. However, in last night’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the company did announce it is bringing several of its classic 80s arcade games to Switch as part of its Arcade Archives program.

While some of these games were previously released as ports on the NES, this is the first time many of these games are available in their original arcade incarnations. Some have never even been released outside of Japan.

The first game in the series, MARIO BROS., is hitting Switch on September 27. No price has been announced.

The full list of games announced includes:

MARIO BROS.

VS. SUPER MARIO BROS.

VS. BALLOON FIGHT

VS. ICE CLIMBER

VS. PINBALL

VS. CLU CLU LAND

VS. PUNCH-OUT!!

This list is great, but it doesn’t quite cover the entirety of Nintendo’s classic arcade collection (Donkey Kong, anyone?). Here’s hoping there will be more announcements like this one in the future.