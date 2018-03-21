Nintendo Makes a Home for Indies: Nintendo’s ‘Nindies’ Showcase Highlights Promising Upcoming Games

The Nintendo Switch has done what the PlayStation Vita before it did. It’s drawing independent games of very high quality from developers all over the world. The only difference is, the Switch seems to be selling well on top of that.

This week, Nintendo held what will hopefully continue on as an annual tradition, its Nindies Showcase. Meant to highlight promising upcoming titles that might be overshadowed by larger AAA releases, Nintendo’s Nindies Showcase brought to the forefront many incredible-looking titles.

Check out the list below, and click the links to watch their announcement trailers.

Some highlights include The Messenger, which pays homage to classic 8- and 16-bit games by giving you both in one package. The central gimmick of The Messenger is that you’re playing an 8-bit game that eventually transforms into a 16-bit game, with increasing complexity and graphical fidelity. Much as artists explored past styles to inform their modern work, video games have moved into that phase of their artistic development, and it’s exciting to see.

Also, check out West of Loathing. Its black-and-white, stick figure aesthetic is stunning, and it looks to be a turn-based RPG filled to the brim (pun intended) with cowboy humor.

If Nintendo can keep bringing in creative games from smaller developers, the Switch will no doubt have a long and successful life ahead of it.