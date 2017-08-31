Nintendo Miiverse on Wii U and 3DS Shutting Down in November

Miiverse, the social network Nintendo launched on the Wii U in 2012 and later brought to the 3DS, is shutting down. Nintendo made the announcement recently, saying our days of submitting bizarro pictures of Nintendo characters and writing weird, trippy posts is coming to an end on Wednesday, November 8 at 1:00 a.m. ET.

Hardcore Miiverse fans knew this day was coming: Dataminers found evidence some time ago that Nintendo was planning to shut down the service. Still, I’m certain it doesn’t do much to ease the sting.

Miiverse in a nutshell: When users booted up their Wii U, they were greeted by the Mii avatars of a bunch of fellow Nintendo lovers. They had the opportunity to connect with these players based on the games they had in common. Nintendo made it pretty easy and fun to draw pictures and share posts in various game communities on the service.

The best part of Miiverse, captured in the Twitter account BadMiiversePosts, was all the profoundly strange content people would create and post. Hopefully they can grab enough weirdo posts to keep the account going a little longer past November 8.

Rest in peace, Miiverse. You were too good for this world.