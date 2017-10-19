Nintendo Updates Switch Firmware, Now Able to Capture Game Footage

Nintendo updated the Switch’s firmware to version 4.0.0. This new version brings an oft-requested feature: the ability to capture gameplay footage, like on a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One. However, there is a pretty significant caveat.

Currently, “this feature is compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, and Splatoon 2,” according to Nintendo’s support site. The capture method involves pressing and holding the Switch’s dedicated capture button. The system will save the past 30 seconds of gameplay for compatible games.

So, while it’s not full-on gameplay capture support, it’s a step in the right direction.