Nintendo Will Bring Back the NES Classic in 2018

Your fruitless longing will come to an end in 2018. Nintendo announced plans to re-release its insanely popular mini NES console next year, in response to overwhelming fan demand.

Nintendo had originally planned the NES Classic Edition as a temporary, one-time-only product, and claim to have been surprised by the reaction. Consoles flew off shelves as fast as stores could stock them, and many who stood in long lines to secure one left empty-handed.

“Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves,” Nintendo said via press release.

The company has also said it plans to release many more SNES Classic Edition consoles this time around, and president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aime, doesn’t want you to fall for the lure of scalpers.

“I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times. Since the company is planning to do its very best to meet demand, paying exorbitant markups on eBay should be a pointless exercise.

He also stated that recent high-profile pre-ordering mishaps are out of Nintendo’s hands; retailers simply were not prepared for the crushing demand, but that does not reflect Nintendo’s ability to provide appropriate levels of stock.

The NES Classic features 30 classic games built in, and the upcoming SNES Classic (launching September 29 of this year for $79.99) features 21 — nine fewer, but all of extremely high quality, among the best in their genres.