Nintendo’s Big Gamble Pays Off with Switch

It should come as no surprise, given how high the demand is for Nintendo’s new console, but the company announced it has reached 10 million Switches sold worldwide since March.

This is a huge turnabout from the company’s previous offering, the Wii U. In fact, lifetime sales of Wii U only reached 13.56 million, so the Switch is on pace to potentially surpass that in just one year.

It’s a testament to Nintendo’s unique strategy. They attempted a half-measure with the Wii U, creating a tablet-like console that was unfortunately tethered to a television. With the Switch, however, they married the best of home consoles and portables that can be taken anywhere. Consumers have been scrambling to get their hands on a unit ever since.

The Switch’s big launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, recently won Game of the Year at the annual Game Awards, too. 2017 is definitely looking like the year of Nintendo.