NIS America Promises to Fix Ys VIII’s Terrible English Translation

In a letter addressed to Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana purchasers, President and CEO of NIS America Takuro Yamashita apologized for the overall poor quality of the game’s translation and localization.

…the quality of the Ys VIII localization has not reached an acceptable level by our own standards, but most importantly by yours,” he said. “As president of NIS America, Inc. I want to apologize to you personally for this grave error. This situation should not have happened – especially to a game as wonderful as Ys VIII and by a company that strives to deliver the very best customer experience in each title.”

Fans had pointed out various and numerous spelling and grammatical errors in the game, as well as baffling localization choices that made the game difficult to follow and, sometimes, humorous when it should not have been.

The company is redoing the translation, hiring a new translator and editor, and plans to release the new translation free of charge via a patch sometime in November.

It’s interesting to see a localizer claiming responsibility for a poor translation and taking steps to correct it. Earlier this year, Persona 5 came under heavy criticism for its overly literal and generally uninspired translation. An entire site was put together, highlighting the specific problems in that game: check it out here.

There’s no telling whether this will become a trend — while many gamers are fine with an overly literal translation of Japanese games, many are beginning to demand higher quality.