‘No Man’s Sky’ to Get Free Update This Week

Hello Games, developer of No Man’s Sky, announced via email to fans that a new update, Atlas Rises, is coming to the game this week. The release follows an intricate alternate reality game that saw several cassette tapes containing clues sent out to active members of No Man’s Sky forums and culminated in a real-life escape-room game in New York City.

The update to the game will focus on improving the story, though no further details on what that entails are available. It will also add quick-travel portals to make traversing the universe much easier.

Sean Murray, lead developer, thanked the fans that have stuck with the game despite its somewhat tumultuous first year. The game was hyped beyond belief prior to its release, promising a nigh-infinite universe to explore, but while it delivered in scale, many felt it dropped the ball in other areas, such as multiplayer and story.

Over the past year, however, Hello Games has continued to release substantive free updates that added features such as base building and a four-wheeled rover to improve planetary exploration.

It’s clear the team is passionate about the game, and that, despite the initial backlash, they are committed to shaping No Man’s Sky into the best game it can be.