No… Not Like This: Mobile Port of ‘Chrono Trigger’ Launches on Steam

A mainstay on Best Games of All Time lists, Square Enix’s Chrono Trigger has finally found its way to the PC via Steam. Unfortunately, the game is a port of the mobile version of the game (available on iOS and Android). Fans were lukewarm at best on the mobile port to begin with, and they’re downright furious at the quick-and-dirty PC version.

Game developer Fred Wood posted a lengthy Twitter thread detailing the many problems that are apparent visually in the new port. To sum it up, the graphical filters used are poor and do no justice to the game’s original sprite graphics.

The game is being billed right now as a Limited Edition on Steam. The Limited Edition of Chrono Trigger comes with a medley of music from the game (along with liner notes from famed composer Yasunori Mitsuda), as well as a selection of PC wallpaper backgrounds. These additions are free for a limited time.

The game also includes the two bonus dungeons and the additional ending found in the DS version of the game.

While it’s great to see one of the best role-playing games in history hit a new platform, and PC at that, it does seem that aesthetics were not at the top of Square Enix’s list of priorities. The fonts somehow look… off. The battle interface is based on the mobile version’s, which isn’t necessary in a game being played with a controller or keyboard. And apparently, in non-English versions of the game, the interface still makes references such as “don’t turn off your phone” while saving. All in all, it doesn’t seem like much care went into the port. Certainly not as much as it deserves.

Still, Chrono Trigger is better than no Chrono Trigger. I’m sure many fans are already getting out their wallets to buy it again, in the hopes that strong sales will lead Square Enix to finally give us a worthy sequel.