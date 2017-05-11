Nothing is as it Seems in The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – Assassins and the Great Houses

In Morrowind, nothing is as it seems. The cut-throat world of Dunmer politics overshadows everything in Vvardenfell; the constant scheming and battles for influence between the Great Houses puts Morrowind in a constant state of treachery.

Players exploring Vvardenfell in The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind have to negotiate their competing allegiances to the three great houses: House Hlaalu, House Redoran, and House Telvanni. And they will have to keep one eye open and the other on their backs, because you never know who is truly a friend or foe in Morrowind.

Ready to step into the high-stakes world of Dark Elf politics? Below you’ll find our new “Assassins and Great Houses” trailer, teaching you what you’ll need to know to survive the dark, courtly intrigues of Vvardenfell.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind will launch on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 6th.