Now You’re Listening With Power: Nintendo Power Returns as a Podcast

Many Nintendo fans were disheartened when, in 2012, its official magazine, Nintendo Power, shut down production for good. First published in 1988, it had been a staple in the video game journalism world, even though it was the official magazine of a game publisher and so tended to be favorable towards all things Nintendo (not that game reviews were particularly tainted; they were generally fair and honest).

However, it seems someone at Nintendo misses the Nintendo Power brand as much as the fans. The new Nintendo Power podcast is hosted by Chris Slate, former editor-in-chief of Nintendo Power magazine. Slate describes the podcast as a passion project, his own desire to see the brand come back.

The debut episode, available now, features interviews with the producer and director of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi, as well as a chat with Kit Ellis (a host of the Nintendo YouTube series Nintendo Minute) and Damon Baker, head of partner management and responsible for bringing many indie games, or Nindies, to the Switch and 3DS.

Check it out now on SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts. Google Play is coming soon.