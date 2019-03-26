OMG Zombies! is Out Now on Nintendo Switch

Ghostlight have today released OMG Zombies!, a gory chain reaction shooter on Nintendo Switch, with a 75% early bird discount, giving early participants in the zombie apocalypse the chance to pick the game up for an incredible $1.24 before April 2nd.

OMG Zombies! is an awesome reimagining of a genuine classic: the critically acclaimed OMG-Z, a top-ten all-time Metacritic rated PSP game and ranked as Metacritic’s best action title ever released on PSP!

The City of Redfield has been hit by an outbreak of exploding zombies! For cool and unimportant reasons these suckers literally explode when shot, showering their zombie brethren with gore and causing chain reactions of showering zombie gibs with just a single bullet!

As a lone cop armed only with bare wit, a large-calibre sniper rifle and bullets coated in a zombie-exploding pathogen, you are the last man standing at the epicentre of a zombie outbreak. Your mission? To succeed where the police and army failed by clearing the streets of 8 different strains of bloodthirsty zombies and stop Armageddon in its tracks!

Use your sharpshooting skills to vanquish 100 branching levels of zombie hell across 40 unique environments in this hugely addictive chain reaction shooter. Earn 400 shiny medals and cold hard cash to buy 100 different upgrades, all designed to MAKE THOSE ZOMBIES EXPLODE!