Oninaki – “Daemon”

SQUARE ENIX today introduced a variety of Daemons that will assist the player in battle in Oninaki, the upcoming all-new action-RPG developed by the talented Tokyo RPG Factory team.

As players journey as Kagachi, a young Watcher who ushers Lost Souls into the next world, they will bond with and harness the power of Daemons, a special type of Lost Soul who could not be reincarnated. These powerful souls will assist the player in battle, with each Daemon representing a different weapon type. Players will be able to manage their Daemon’s skills and switch between them in real-time to deal devastating blows to their enemies with unique attacks and power up skills.

Learn more about equipping your character with special Daemon attacks which enhance your skills and abilities. Uncover the mysteries of life, death and what’s beyond as you move between the Living World and the realm of the dead, known as the Beyond, in the highly anticipated RPG: Oninaki.

Arriving Summer 2019 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam.