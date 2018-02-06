Online Action RPG “Closers” Launches Today

Closers’ story follows a group high school students endowed with unique psychic powers tasked with stopping an alien invasion. As part of an elite defense force protecting Neo-Seoul, the game masterfully combines the frenetic action of old school arcade 2D beat ‘em ups with the engaging combo mechanics of fighting games, and the vivid art style and drama of an episodic anime.

“Already wildly popular in Korea, we’re excited to introduce the unique world of Closers to gamers in the West,” said Stefan Ramirez, Senior Product Manager at En Masse Entertainment. “The game’s characters, universe, style, and gameplay are like no other game in the MMO space, and we hope players will enjoy the one-of-a-kind experience Closers has to offer. And like with any great MMO, we have a robust schedule of content ready to bring to fans in the months following launch, so this is just the beginning of what’s in store!”

Starting today, players will also get access to the Closers Launch Update which introduces the Dimensional Ops Center, an area where players can earn the most powerful gear in the game and challenge Closers’ first Raid Boss: Tiamat! There’s even more great content planned for the near future including new characters and playable teams, all with their own unique associated gear, costumes, quests, and storylines.

Great content updates don’t stop at launch – later this February, the new character – Nata – will be joining the Closers growing roster of selectable characters. Nata’s greatest joy in life is challenging himself against the strongest fighters he can find. He was drafted to the Wolfdogs (a special rogue Closers group whose power rivals the Black Lambs) against his will, and now his sole focus is becoming as powerful as he can so he can escape the Wolfdogs and live life on his terms. Constant major updates will be coming adding more characters, features, and special events to Closers every month!

Closers is a multiplayer online action RPG (MOARPG) beat-em-up with an emphasis on over-the-top brawler combat, boisterous storytelling, and characters with deep and profound backstories. Evil aliens have begun opening interdimensional gates to invade the world and players take the role of one of the “Closers,” a group of psychic teenagers chosen by the world government to take on the alien menace and close these dangerous dimensional portals.

Published by En Masse Entertainment, Closers is available now on Steam and on the En Masse digital store.