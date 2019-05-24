Ornithological Warfare: Steambirds Alliance Open Beta Blasts Off Today

What is better than playing a game with some friends? Playing a game with ALL of your friends. Spry Fox (Realm of the Mad God, Alphabear, Triple Town) announces the Open Beta for the free-to-play, 60-player, super-cooperative, top-down MMO shooter Steambirds Alliance.

With the first beta starting May 24 to 26, the team will open the servers, and everyone is invited to take the fight to Meowza. Download the game from Steam and get ready to jump in immediately. Further betas will be held every weekend as we head into summer, so everyone will have a chance to play; additional weekday betas are also likely to roll out.

Fly with up to 60 (yes 60) of your feathered friends in an open world full of cruel cat bosses and endless waves of deadly bullets. Unlock and fly a wide variety of planes, each with their own unique abilities. You want to be a healer? Pick a Paladin. Provide your allies with a crucial shield during combat? Shield maiden! Even when you lose your favorite plane, the RPG mechanics such as XP and skill trees will allow for continuous progress.

Experience hundreds of unique enemies, a wide variety of secret missions and many, many bosses. Enjoy gameplay that has been carefully built from the ground-up to encourage fun coop experiences and minimize friction between friends and strangers in a griefing free environment.

Team up with your fellow birds to end the reign of Meowza, the evil cat overlord.

Steambirds Alliance is scheduled for release this summer on Windows and Mac OSX, with console releases planned for a later date.

Beta Key