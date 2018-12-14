Overcooked 2: Kevin’s Christmas Cracker Update!

It’s that glorious time of year again in the Onion Kingdom, the snow Is falling, the presents are wrapped and the fire’s crackling…Wait, no, that’s just another kitchen fire.

The kingdom has been transformed into a magical and mouth-watering wonderland, with five new Christmassy kitchens for your festive fiascos! You can expect new chefs and recipes under the tree this Christmas!

The update also sees the introduction of “Practice mode” which allows chefs to get to grips with Overcooked 2 without the usual pressures of the kitchen. In practice mode the timer counts up, allowing you to cook to your heart’s content and there’s even an option to turn it off all together. Fancy an even more relaxed kitchen? You can turn off scores AND order expirations. Practice mode is available for all levels in the base game, Surf ‘n’ Turf DLC and Kevin’s Christmas Cracker update.

Key features:

New kitchens! Expect plenty of Christmas chaos in the five kitchens in Kevin’s cracker. The snow is falling all around but if you can’t stand the cold, don’t set fire to the kitchen.

Christmas pudding, mince pies and indulgent hot chocolate are on the menu (don't forget the whipped cream and marshmallows!)

New chefs! Taking a break from making toys, Elf has decided to try his hand at cooking up some festive food. Also, making a merry return is Snowchef, just don't mistake their carrot nose for an ingredient!

Kevin’s Christmas Cracker is available digitally on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch, free of charge.